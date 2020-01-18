Farmhouse Bakery serving up fresh baked bread to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Have you resolved to stop taking orders from your boss and become your own, and cut down on your commute to work at the same time?

Hannah Jack, Farmhouse Bakery Joplin, said, “I really enjoy what I’m doing, the cottage food aspect of things, it gives me a lot of flexibility, uh it does make it does make it so I’m working for myself which I really enjoy”

Hannah Jack grew up in Western Kansas in a rural area where the closest store was miles away.

So if her family needed bread, they made it themselves.

Now she’s doing that for a living, part time right now but maybe full time in the future.

“Just a regular basic white bread, sourdough, I make all sorts of cheese bread, so I do a spinach and feta a cheddar garlic.”

It’s called a cottage industry where someone makes a product, in this case bread.

“I also make a couple of beer and cheese breads so a Guinness and Charigold, I think it’s a Dubliner cheese and um Oktoberfest and gouda when those things are seasonal.”

And sells it directly to customers at the Empire Market as well as on line.

Toby Teeter, President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “Empire Market is a perfect example of where people are are making perishable items and crafts and some of those are graduating to create their own brick and mortar their own boutiques and so there is a path to part time entrepreneurship into full time business.”

And that’s something Jack is thinking about doing in the future.

Want to try and start your own cottage industry, both the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the small business administration on the campus of MSSU can lend advice and possibly even resources to get you started.