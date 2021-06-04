Farmers Markets are giving low-income seniors free produce in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS – Farmers markets are becoming more accessible for Southeast Kansas seniors.

“Cherokee County K-State Research & Extension” is providing vouchers to low-income seniors, for free produce at local farmers markets.

It’s part of a joint effort with the “Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”

“We have seniors come in and sign up for these programs, we had one individual say that she hadn’t had extra money in the past 20 years to purchase produce for herself and so being able to equip them with access to fruits and vegetables, it’s going to improve their current and long term health.” Says Christina Holmes, K-State Extension Family and Consumer Science Agent.

To sign-up for the program, you can contact the extension office.

https://www.cherokee.k-state.edu/cherokeecounty.html