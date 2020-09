WEBB CITY, Mo. — According to the calendar, Fall may not arrive for a few more weeks, but visitors to an area market may soon think it’s already here.

Vendors at the Webb City Farmers Market will be offering a variety of mums and pumpkins at the market starting Tuesday to go along with all the varieties of Summer produce.

The market, which is located at 106 East Tracy Street, will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Under the open air market pavilion in King Jack Park.