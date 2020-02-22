Farmers learn food safety at Southwest Research Center

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Farmers big and small across Southwest Missouri meet in Mount Vernon to complete mandated training.

Farmers completed the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Training Friday which entails farmer hygiene, clean water, and how to eliminate possible contaminants.

Sherrie Hagenhoff, Elderberry Farmer, said, “I was really glad to see something local, something I could come to relatively easily and it’s really well laid out and designed for us.”

The University of Missouri Extension held the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Alliance Training today at the Southwest Research Center in Mount Vernon.

This training is federally mandated and farm owners only have to complete the program once.

Patrick Byers, University of Missouri Extension Commercial Horticulture Specialist, said, “The goal of course is to ensure that our produce suppliers here in Southwest Missouri is as safe as possible.”

Everything from hygiene and health of farmers, safe use of manure, and the importance of clean water was discussed.

“Both water and growing crops and then water and harvest and post harvest handling of crops and why the quality of that water is so important and then we’ll talk about how to handle crops harvest and post harvest.”

For one elderberry farmer, Sherrie was surprised at all the outside contaminants she’s never thought of before.

“I have ladies that come and harvest berries that leave horse stables and then they come over to our elderberry farm and pick berries. Well, we need to think about their shoes and maybe if they need to change clothes,” said Hagenhoff.

The Missouri Extension hopes this training will help stop the spread of disease from farm to table.

The Missouri Extension is happy to connect local farmers with the Product Safety Alliance Training.

Just contact your local extension office.