FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One of the University of Arkansas’s oldest landmarks has been heavily damaged in a construction-related accident.

Spoofer’s Stone is one of the longest-standing traditions at the university dating all the way back to the construction of Old Main.

Students used to leave love notes in the crevices of the limestone rock, and as time went on Spoofer’s Stone even became a spot for marriage proposals.

Officials say that plans to repair the stone are already being discussed.