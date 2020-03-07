Family’s home destroyed in fire

UPDATED: — Beaver Lake Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 8500 Block of Pine Ridge Drive, Friday night. The home was quickly engulfed in flames.

A family member tells us, a mother and her two young children escaped from the fire. They were not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



















ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-alarm house fire happened in Rogers, Friday, March 6 around 6 p.m.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said the two-story house fire happened on Pine Ridge Drive in the Beaver Lake area.

This home has some apartments nearby and it is unknown how far the fire has spread.

Stay with us as this story is developing.