Family takes Easter Bunny through neighborhoods to spread hope

Kids and their parents in the Avalon neighborhood woke up to a special surprise this Saturday morning. “Say hello to the Easter Bunny

**Embargo: Omaha, NE** Kids and their parents in the Avalon neighborhood woke up to a special surprise this Saturday morning. “Say hello to the Easter Bunny

OMAHA, Neb. (WDAF) — Kids and their parents in a Nebraska neighborhood woke up to a special surprise Saturday morning.

“Say hello to the Easter Bunny.”

The Easter bunny hopped his way down the street.

The coronavirus restrictions in place have nearly halted the Party Pals Omaha business.

Owner Brandon Fiscus wanted to do something to lighten up family’s time while social distancing so his son Landon suited up and strutted his stuff dressed up as the Easter bunny.

They put the word out on Facebook and families left their Easter baskets on their driveways or on the sidewalk and waved from a distance.

Fiscus wants this to brighten kids’ lives in a time of uncertainty and fear.

“Hope. I hope for the future and everything like that, so it’s kind of a sense of normalcy a little bit hopefully. We just enjoy being able to do it so, we’re in a position that we can so we are trying to do what we can for people and hopefully, the neighborhoods enjoy it and it’s looking like they definitely are,” said Fiscus.

The bunny trail continues on Sunday and again next Saturday.