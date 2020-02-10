Family remembers veteran murdered in front of son, mom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK)- The family of a Little Rock dad and army veteran murdered in a break-in turned shooting is trying to make sure his case doesn’t turn cold.

Raymond Grayson Jr. was shot and killed inside his home on Fairways Drive a year ago Sunday, but there have been no arrests. Investigators say three men broke in, demanded cash, and killed the army veteran in front of his mom and 4-year-old son.

“He did not deserve it,” said his sister Rayanna Starr. “You’re gone but you’ll never be forgotten.”

The family met at Grayson’s grave on Saturday for a memorial and balloon release.

“The family we need answers, we need to know what’s going on,” said Grayson’s aunt Norma Earnest. “Why are they not solving Raymond Jr.’s case?”

Grayson’s mom, Brenda Reams, knows someone has the answer.

“You need to turn yourself because you didn’t have to kill him,” she said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Little Rock Police.