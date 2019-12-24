Family of fallen southwest Missouri firefighter sends gifts for Noel Toy Drive

NOEL, Mo. — The family of a fallen southwest Missouri firefighter donates in his honor.

Garrett “Taco” Paiz, 38, was killed while responding to wildfires in California two years ago, but his family still found a way to honor him this year.

Garrett “Taco” Paiz

In a social media post, the Noel, Missouri Fire Department says a package from Paiz family showed up on the fire chief’s door for the 18th Annual Noel Fire Department’s Christmas for Kids Toy Drive

This was one of “Taco’s” favorite times of the year and his memory will always be carried in our department. Thank you so much Paiz family, we love you! City of Noel Fire Department

Toys from the family, as well as several others donated, were delivered to deserving families in Lanagan and Noel on December 20th and 21st.