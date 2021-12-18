Family night in Mercy Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a fun event for the whole family.

Tonight was the first family night at the holiday tree trail in Mercy Park.

Families could participate in the candy cane scavenger hunt around the park and enjoy hot chocolate and popcorn.

“I think the most part is it helps them build holiday traditions. Whether they’re coming to our parks and enjoying fun holiday events or other parks. Just having some kind of tradition to start with their families,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator.

The tree trail in Mercy Park will run until December 31.