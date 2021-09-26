Family hosts Healthcare Heroes Day in Landreth Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — A family is giving back to local Healthcare workers.

Sunday the Butler family and the Teach A Man to Fish Foundation hosted Healthcare Heroes Day at Landreth Park.

They invited Healthcare workers along with the Fire Department and Police Department employees.

“Myself and a bunch of my family work inside the hospital system. And we’ve just seen an overwhelming amount of people just getting tired and burned out from all the hours they put in fighting Covid and taking care of everyone elses families. So we just wanted to give them a day where they could focus on their own families and come out and have fun,” said Chris Butler, Healthcare Heroes Day Organizer.

They had free live music, food trucks, a climbing wall and inflatables for kids.