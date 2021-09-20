JOPLIN, Mo. — Family, friends and community members gathered in Joplin Sunday morning for the third annual Brooke Nicolle Robinson Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament.

Brooke was only 12-years-old when she passed away in 2017.

Her parents Jay and Mackenzie say Brooke loved to help others, so they created the foundation in her memory.

Every year they host the golf tournament to raise money to provide scholarships for high school seniors and help area children participate in youth sports.

Jay & Mackenzie Robinson, Brooke’s Parents, says,

“She never hesitated.”

“And neither do we, it’s just who we are, it’s how we raised our children to be and so we just want to continue that on.”

“It’s the best way to honor her and for her to help others.”

The tournament also featured a silent auction with over 160 prizes donated from the community.

Last year the foundation provided $16,000 in scholarships to local seniors and $4,000 to youth sports.