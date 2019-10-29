Family-friendly Halloween events in NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Numerous family-friendly Halloween events will take place this weekend and on Halloween night.

Check out the list below for trunk-or-treats and events in your area. This list will be updated.

Bentonville: Costumes, Candy and Cops Carnival. Everyone is invited. The event is Friday, Oct. 25 between 6-8 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Don’t forget your costume! The family-friendly event will be filled with tons of fun, games, activities, and trunk or treats, and free food will be offered.

Bradford House Nursing Home, 1202 SE 30th Street, welcome’s trick-or-treaters from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Fayetteville: Trick or Treat on the Square. On Halloween, the Historic Downtown Square in Fayetteville will be invaded by monsters, princesses and caped crusaders – and local businesses will be ready with candy! Event is from 4-6 p.m.

FPS orchestra students for an evening of music & fun at our annual Monster Mash Fall Concert Wednesday, October 30 at the FHS PAC at 6:30 p.m.! Doors open at 6:00 for seating, all ages welcome, and admission is free!

Gravette: The Gravette Fire and Police departments will host Trick-or-Treat at the Fire Station on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. The event will take place at the Gravette Fire Station, located at 309 First Ave. NW in Gravette. There will be several games, inflatables, a maze, and lots of candy. Guests will have the opportunity to meet local law enforcement officers and first responders and there will be lifesaving equipment and emergency vehicles on display for guests to look at.

Greenwood: Halloween Trail Information: Thursday, October 31 5:30-8:00pm for Grades 6 and below.

Huntsville: Huntsville Library trick or treat. Bring your kids by the library between 5-7 pm on Halloween night to trick or treat! We will be handing out goody bags full of candy!

Ozark: Scare on the Square, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. for fun, games and candy at the Ozark Courthouse Square.

Fire Department will be handing out candy Halloween night at Station 1 located at 812 W. School Street. Stop by for hotdogs, candy and drinks.

Rogers: Rogers Christian Church will be having a Trunk-or-Fest on October 31st starting from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm. There will be hot dogs, hot chocolate and inflatables for all the family!

Springdale: Springdale Parks and Recreation and The Springdale Police Department are joining together again to bring the Springdale Halloween Fest to Downtown Springdale and Shiloh Square! This event is going to be held Saturday, October 26th from 4-7 PM. Celebrate Halloween with friends and family for a fun free night in Downtown Springdale! The evening will consist of candy giveaways from the local downtown businesses, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a pumpkin drop, a pumpkin carving contest, and more!!

The Northwest Arkansas community is invited to celebrate the fourth annual Dia de los Muertos in Downtown Springdale, October 29 through November 2.