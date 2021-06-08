Families who have a low income have a chance to receive financial help in Southwest Missouri

JOPLIN, MO – Low income families in Southwest Missouri have the opportunity to receive some financial assistance.

More than $1,000,000 in “Cares Act” money is available through the “Economic Security Corporation.”

Details were discussed during today’s “Jasper County Public Housing Authority” meeting in Joplin.

The money will be used for home repair and maintenance work for eligible families in Jasper, newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties.

“We want people to feel safe and secure and have decent housing, and so this is one of the ways that we can take some of our older housing stock that maybe needs a few little repairs, and then be able to make that repair and then the family can stay in that house.” Says Debbie Markman, Economic Security Corporation Resource Development Director.

Eligible residents can access the funding through September of next year.