Families take their kids out to a conservation area to learn about bird spotting

Joplin, MO

Kids spend their Saturday morning learning about different species within Southwest Missouri.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society held the 10th Annual Christmas Bird Count today.

Kids split up in groups and hiked Shoal Creek to identify as many different kinds of birds in a two hour period.

And volunteers say, the kids look forward to this event each year as it helps them develop a new appreciation for nature.

Dave Henness/ Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Member

“This year we’ve got 9 kids, it varies every year. We’ve had up to like 20 plus kids other years, so we got about 9 kids today so we’ll go out in two different groups, a group of 4 and a group of 5 and see which one can see the most birds.”

The Ozark Gateway Audubon Society is already planning more nature events for kids this year.