Families Search for Gold and Learn a Little Irish History

Nevada, Mo - Kids dress in costumes to hunt for gold and learn a little Irish history.

Nevada Parks and Recreation held its Second Annual Search for the Leprechaun's Gold event today in the Community Center.

Parks and Rec. staff handed out door prizes to parents, including tool kits, pizzas, and gift certificates.

More than one hundred kids searched for candy and gold coins, which earned them prizes.

Parents and children also played traditional irish games, such as rings, shamrock scramble, and darts while learning a bit of history about them.

"Community is great. Last year we had a really good turn out and we expect it to be even more this year." says Mike McReynolds, Event Director

For more information on next month's programs, we've provided a link to the Nevada Parks and Recreation Facebook page at fourstateshomepage.com



https://www.facebook.com/nevadacommunitycenter/

