WEBB CITY, Mo.– Families gathered in King Jack Park for an annual city festival.

Saturday was the final day for the 13th annual Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza.

Families could enjoy craft vendors, food trucks, a car show live entertainment and more.

Erin Turner, Community Development Coordinator, says, “After the past year that kind of all of us have had we just felt like we wanted to go big to bring people out into this great park. And come out and to let them come out celebrate life celebrate community right here with friends and family.”

Because of Saturday night’s weather they moved their firework finale to the 9/11 memorial event, which will be held at King Jack Park on Saturday, September 11.

The headliner band that was supposed to perform Saturday night but will now perform at the last Wine Walk on Friday, August 20 for their end of Summer Bash.