Familiar face is re-elected to the head of Joplin’s school board Thursday

JOPLIN, Mo. — A familiar face is re-elected to the head of Joplin’s school board tonight.

Sharrock Dermott will continue his role as Board President after other members reappointed him.

This will be Dermott’s fifth year serving on the school board and third term as President.

Along with appointing a President, three members were sworn into the board as well.

They are incumbents Derrick Gander, Brett Jordan, and new-comer Jeff Koch.

Thursday members also discussed more about the future of Joplin’s schools, which includes the $25 million bond passed with a 79% approval in last week’s election.

The funding will add on to Kelsey Norman Elementary School and build an entire new elementary school to Dover Hill…. something Dermott says would not have been possible without the support of the community.

Sharrock Dermott, Joplin School Board President, said, “It’s great Joplin supported us particularly in these challenging times that we’re living in. We know that it was not easy for voters to support us but we’re working hard to earn their support and I can’t wait for the construction to get started.”

Dermott says a lot of groundwork still needs to be laid in the planning of both projects, but construction could get started as early as this fall.