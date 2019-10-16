False assault report leads Parsons Police to suspects with outstanding warrants

At 2:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Parsons Police were alerted to the 2500 block of Crawford with reports of a woman lying on the ground and behaving strangely.

When police contacted the woman, she stated that she had been sexually assaulted and that there may have also been a murder committed. She provided police with the names of two possible suspects, Troy Kellogg and Trampis Kellogg.

Officers witnessed Troy Kellogg walking away from the area and gave chase. The officers were able to apprehend Troy and upon further investigation determined that he had a Kansas Department of Corrections Arrest Detain order out for him.

A search of the area found that Trampis Kellogg was attempting to leave the location, and he too was apprehended. Trampis had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Neosho County.

The initial report of a sexual assault and homicide were later determined to be false.

The victim refused to submit to an examination by medical staff and later refused to cooperate with law enforcement after the other supposed victim of murder was located and interviewed.

The police department is forwarding the case to the Labette County Attorney for review of possible charges.

According to Police Chief Robert Spinks, “The incident is unfortunately a frequent event in Parsons. The Parsons Police Department investigates all reports of criminal activity, this investigation ended with the arrest of two men who were falsely accused [of one offense] but were found to be wanted for other activities…”