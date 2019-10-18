Fall Wine Fling fundraiser to benefit Faithful Friends Animal Advocates

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local animal center is raising money for pets waiting for their forever homes.

Faithful Friends Animal Advocates is hosting its 6th annual Fall Wine Fling on Saturday at the Country Charm Venue in Neosho. Animal lovers 21 and over can enjoy a food and wine pairing provided by Sam’s Cellar Bar and Oven. An auction will be held as well as the chance to see some of the animals from the adoption center.

The goal of the fundraiser is to make sure all of the animals are given the necessities before going to their permanent homes.

“There are some many things money is needed for at the center and I love the fact we are able to do this and raise this kind of money,” explained Denna McClelleland with the center.

The event is Saturday from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Country Charm Venue. Tickets can be purchased at the door — $60 per person and $350 for a table of eight.