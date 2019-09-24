Fall Prevention Awareness Day looks to prevent injuries of elderly people

Many people don’t realize just how detrimental a fall can be for an older adult’s health.
That’s the reason behind Annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day.Monday’s goal is to educate people about the impact of falls and prevention strategies, especially for the elderly.
The Oklahoma Department of Health says some ways you can help yourself or your loved ones prevent a fall include:
- Exercise regularly to improve strength, balance and coordination
- Talk to your doctor about your individual risk factors — like medication side effects
- Have your vision screening done annually.
- Use non-slip mats in the shower, remove throw rugs, and keep walkways clear.
- Install handrails in stairways and grab-bars in bathrooms.And, keep things you use a lot within reach so you don’t need to use a step stool