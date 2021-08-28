PITTSBURG, Kan. — Fall is just around the corner and craft vendors made their way to Pittsburg to celebrate.

Saturday morning kicked off the inaugural Fall Festival at the Barn at Timber Cove.

The tradition began a few years ago as a way to show off products from local businesses and food trucks, but those usually happen in the spring and winter.

Owner, Jordan Muter received multiple requests for similar events and saw this as a good opportunity to help out vendors who had lost a source of revenue due to the pandemic.

Jordan Muter, the Barn at Timber Cove, Owner, says, “I’ve talked to a lot of vendors, over the past two years almost, they’ve had a lot of shows cancel, so they’re always very thankful for any opportunity to sell their products.”

Meagan Crawford, Flower Power Acres Owner, says, “Everything that I’ve seen it’s been super busy, people have been out and about. To me it’s boosted the economy and people are getting out more.”

With the success the event has seen, muter hopes to bring back the fall festival next year.