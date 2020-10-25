Fall Festival held at Big Brutus

WEST MINERAL, Kan. — Plenty of fall fun to be had at one of Southeast Kansas’ most iconic monuments.

This morning kicked off the Fall Festival at Big Brutus in West Mineral.

The day started with the Gorilla Century Fun Bicycle Ride, organized by Tailwind Cyclists.

More than 450 cyclists embarked on a 100 mile trek through the area stopping by Big Brutus.

The Osage Volunteer Fire Department provided concessions for riders and tourists today as well to pay for much needed equipment.

Organizers for Saturday’s event say it’s exciting to get involved in the community this way.

Cherie Schanker, Trustee, Osage Township Volunteer Fire Dept., says, “Our community is amazing. Not just our community in McCune but in all Southeast Kansas and the area. They are so supportive and they understand that volunteer fire departments are absolutely critical, especially in rural Kansas.”

Joe Manns, Manager, Big Brutus, says, “We’re hoping to catch a lot of folks that maybe have never been out here to Big Brutus and maybe they’ll come back out here and see us.”

The fall festival concluded this evening with hay rides provided by the Osage Township Fire Department and live music.

If you would like to donate to the volunteer fire department we have posted a link here .