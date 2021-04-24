NEOSHO, Mo. — Hundreds competed in Neosho to raise money for a local animal shelter.

Faithful Friends Animal Advocates held their annual Neosho Sprint Triathlon at the Neosho Freeman Family YMCA Saturday morning.

More than 100 participants competed in the 300 yard swim, 13 and a half-mile bike ride, and 5k run.

The event was sponsored by Freeman Health System and Animal Clinic of Diamond.

All the proceeds will go towards the no-kill animal shelter.

Helen Hale Race Director, says, “It’s like a bitter sweet okay the race is here and it’s exciting I want to make sure everything-everybody safe and we have to make sure that the potholes are covered and we have police at the intersections and the swim is good and all that stuff so it’s a lot of different coordinating um all the different parts of the events so.”

She hopes they can hold another triathlon event next year.