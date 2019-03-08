Fairview group hits milestone in helping women with breast cancer

An organization in Fairview is helping local women with their fight against breast cancer.

The Power of Pink organization is helping women with breast cancer one patient at a time.

Since its start, they have donated more than $100,000 to medical bills of women with the diagnosis.

The Power of Pink started back in 2010 when Janice McCracken was looking to help two women with their medical bills after they were diagnosed with the disease.

One of her main objectives was to keep her efforts local.

“I want our money to stay in our area. I don’t want to give it away to anybody. I want it to stay here. We pulled together and made it happen to where we gave each lady $1,000 and wow have we come a long ways from there,” says McCracken.

Nine years after their first event, Janice says she never expected her program to pick up like this.

“I sit back and wonder how it happened and how far it’s grown in the years. This is just our 9th year and it’s grown so much, and I’ve set a goal for this year too. I’m going over that $200,000 mark,” says McCracken.

After helping more than 20 women in their fight, she says no story is the same as the last.

While some days are harder than others, seeing the happy tears from her Pink Ladies is what makes it all worth it.

“A lady called us last year after it was over and said ‘You paid off all our doctor bills up until the end of the year, and you’ve given us some gas money for next year to start our chemo.’ Just, you know, those things like that, is such a blessing. It just makes you feel good about what God has laid on your heart to do to help others,” says McCracken.

Every year, during Mother’s Day weekend, the organization hosts a banquet and a run/walk to help pay for her Pink Ladies’ medical bills, which are women affected by breast cancer.

