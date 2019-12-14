Fairland Police Department hosts Fill The Cruiser Program

FAIRLAND, Ok. — The Fairland Police Department is seeking the public’s help to make sure kids in its community have a merry Christmas.

The agency is partnering with the Dollar Tree in town for its Operation Fill The Cruiser.

Community members can donate items and goods to be placed in a box in the store.

They can also give monetary donations.

Just before Christmas, Fairland police officers will wrap all the gifts to be given to local people in need.

They are accepting nonperishable goods as well.