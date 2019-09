FAIRLAND, Okla. — The Fairland Police Department is asking for information related to this vehicle.

Vehicle involved in felony theft

They say it was involved in a felony theft case.

Anyone with information on this vehicle can contact the Fairland Police Department through a private Facebook message or you can contact The Dispatch Center at 918-542-5585 and request that a Fairland officer contact you. Fairland Police Department Facebook









You can remain anonymous and a reward is being offered.