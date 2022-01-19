Fairland man sentenced to 35 years in fatal shooting

MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland man received a 35-year sentence for fatally shooting the son of his former girlfriend.

Edwin Deaver Ball, Jr., 50 entered guilty pleas in Ottawa County District Court in November to murder in the first degree – deliberate intent, shooting with intent to kill, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Ball’s conviction stems from a 10-hour standoff in March 2020, where he fatally shot Brendan Van Zwell, 25 Ball also shot and injured Van Zwell’s uncle and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper was struck by a pellet or shrapnel and sustained an eye injury.

He appeared in court on Tuesday where the court handed down a life sentence on all three charges and ordered him to serve 35 years with the balance suspended, according to online court records. All three sentences are to run concurrently.

A restitution hearing is set for Feb. 8.