Fairland man pleads guilty to killing man and wounding trooper

MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland man pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the son of his former girlfriend.

Edwin Deaver Ball, Jr., 50 entered guilty pleas in Ottawa County District Court on Nov. 18 to murder in the first degree – deliberate intent, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

He appeared in court on Monday where he accepted the state’s offer and is scheduled to appear Jan. 18 for sentencing.

During a 10-hour standoff in March 2020, he shot and killed Brendan Van Zwell, 25, and also shot and injured Van Zwell’s uncle and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper was struck by a pellet or shrapnel and sustained an eye injury.