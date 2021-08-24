Fairland holds special meeting to select new police chief

FAIRLAND, Okla. — An Oklahoma town is adjusting after its police chief resigns.

The Fairland Board of Trustees held a special meeting tonight where they selected a new police chief.

The Board of Trustees went into a closed session to interview Gordon Williams, who works at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The board offered Williams the job pending a background check. Right now, Fairland has three police officers after eight resigned along with the police chief.

Williams has worked in law enforcement for three years.

“Its kind of overwhelming right now. The fact that I grew up here, I graduated from here is something when all this came about. I didn’t plan on applying for the position; several town members asked me if this is something I’d be looking at, so this is a joyful feeling,” said Gordon Williams, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

“I think we handled it pretty well. We came together in agreement. We all decided that he deserves a shot and would be the best fit for our town,” said Trevor Berger, Fairland Mayor Pro Tem.

The Board of Trustees decided the police chief would be hiring police officers.

Williams says he’s spoken to several police officers who resigned and some of them have said they are willing to come back pending certain things. Sheriff’s Deputy Williams accepted the job tonight.

He says if his background check goes through, he will give Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office a two weeks notice.