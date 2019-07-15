Fairland child hospitalized after being hit by car

FAIRLAND, Okla.— A 10-year-old Fairland girl is seriously injured after getting run over by a car.

Fairland Police Chief Aaron Richardson says it happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Church Street. Her 16 year-old-sister was driving the car when it hit the girl in a driveway on private property.

The girl was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition in the ICU. Police are still investigating, but Chief Richarson says,”Right now, it just appears to be a tragic accident.”

Police are not releasing the identity of the child at this time.

