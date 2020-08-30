Fair cancelled in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Storm damage in Lamar causes the Lamar Free Fair Parade to be cancelled.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through Lamar this morning, bringing down power lines and tree limbs.

Also affected were vendors booths at the Lamar Free Fair.

Due to the damage caused by the storm and the amount of time it would take to clean up, the parade originally slated for 2 P.M. was cancelled.

Kent Harris, Lamar Mayor, “We just tend to try to overcome some of these things that have maybe kind of hampered people in larger cities. We’ve had floods before, we’ve had tornadoes come through. We’ve had ice storms. We just take this in stride, and we’re gonna go on ahead and have a good fair.”

Though the parade was cancelled, families were still able to come enjoy rides and food on the Lamar Square.