Fair Acres YMCA hosts health competition

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local organization is trying to help you start the new year on a healthy note.

The Fair Acres YMCA is hosting a competition called the 12 days of health. Starting Sunday they’re asking for participants to walk 10,000 steps a day up until Christmas Eve. By completing 10,000 steps a day for one week, program directors say you could lose a pound a week if paired with a healthy diet. Most of those steps can even be completed during daily life.

Tricia Mixon, Family Acres YMCA Asst. Exec. Director, said, “Daily living you actually do steps, I don’t think people realize, I have an office job and I’m still able to get 6,000 steps in and not even do an exercise class, but add to that little piece some exercise and now you’ve taken it to that healthier mark which is 10,000 steps.”

To enter you can either participate through Facebook using the hashtag fair acres 12 days of health or sign up in person at fair acres YMCA.