Breaking News
Two shot east of Grove, one dead

Factors to consider when replacing technology

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. – The U.S. Census Bureau estimates nine out of ten households has a computer. But just buying technology isn’t a permanent fix, the older it gets, the more likely it is that you need to replace it.

Three to five years is an average lifespan for upgrading to a newer version. But that time frame differs depending on the tech, whether it’s a desktop computer, laptop or smartphone. And don’t forget about less obvious devices like smartwatches, Nest thermostats, or connected security cameras.

“And you sit back and you say, why would a watch suddenly stop working? Well it wouldn’t necessarily stop working, but it starts aging and showing its age.”

John Motazedi, SNC2 Tech Group

While age is a big factor in the decision to replace, you also need to consider the operating system, memory and other factors that can affect the overall performance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story