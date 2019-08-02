Factors to consider when replacing technology

JOPLIN, Mo. – The U.S. Census Bureau estimates nine out of ten households has a computer. But just buying technology isn’t a permanent fix, the older it gets, the more likely it is that you need to replace it.

Three to five years is an average lifespan for upgrading to a newer version. But that time frame differs depending on the tech, whether it’s a desktop computer, laptop or smartphone. And don’t forget about less obvious devices like smartwatches, Nest thermostats, or connected security cameras.

“And you sit back and you say, why would a watch suddenly stop working? Well it wouldn’t necessarily stop working, but it starts aging and showing its age.” John Motazedi, SNC2 Tech Group

While age is a big factor in the decision to replace, you also need to consider the operating system, memory and other factors that can affect the overall performance.