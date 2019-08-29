Fact vs. Fiction: Health myths that may surprise you

What should we believe when it comes to feeling better? Some old wives’ tales may be more misleading than you think.

For example, medical experts recommend if you get bitten by snake, you should not try to suck out the venom until you can get medical attention.

“That is not a thing, guys,” explained Freeman VP of Medical Education Rob McNabb. “That is probably the last thing that we should do. Keep the arm down so you don’t encourage the venom towards the middle of the body. And, here’s an idea–call an ambulance.”

Next, cracking your knuckles doesn’t lead to arthritis later in life, but cracking your back might.

Doctors say routinely cracking your back could cause irregularities in your spine.

“So you have to remember that your spine of held in proper alignment by a bunch of ligaments and tissues that connect that,” McNabb continued. “And constantly disrupting that might allow those bones to shift more than they should be able to.”

And, the claim that says our hair and nails continue to grow after we die…Well, that’s sort of true.

“The truth is, for a period of time, your nails and hair will get longer,” McNabb added. “The question is whether that is because they’re actually growing, or because of the rest of your tissues are shrinking.”

And, for those who swear by vapor rub for any sickness, it looks like the product only provides temporary relief, but does not fight the illness.

“The mom’s tradition of getting you into the old night T-shirt and slathering you up with Vick’s–it definitely helps you breathe better when you’re sleeping, but by the morning time, it’s all gone.”

McNabb adds spending time watching tv doesn’t lead to poor eye sight. And, surprisingly, eating carrots doesn’t necessarily improve eye sight either.