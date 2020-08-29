Fact checking political ads — Kansas senate race

KANSAS — Well, it is election season and you may be seeing quite a few political ads during commercial breaks. Our goal is to keep you informed so you can make the best decision at the polls in November. We are doing a truth test on the ads that run in the race for the Kansas U.S. Senate seat.

We are taking a closer look at an ad supporting Roger Marshall that focuses on illegal immigration and sanctuary cities.

First — it’s important to know where the ad comes from. It was paid for by the One Nation Political Action Committee. This group has close ties to the Republican party, with its CEO once serving as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel’s Chief of Staff. Now, let’s take a look at the ad.

“Portland, New York, San Francisco…these sanctuary cities defy federal law and give safe harbor to illegal immigrant criminals.”

Let’s start with some definitions.

There’s not a universal agreement on what defines a sanctuary city — or safe city. But generally, it refers to any city, county or state that chooses to limit the extent of local resources used to assist in federal immigration cases.

That could include officers not asking about immigration statues. Or it could include a local agency not honoring a ‘detainer’ from ICE. That’s the document that federal officials send when an undocumented immigrant is arrested, asking the agency to hold the person until can take the person into custody.

The claim that such cities protect undocumented immigrants is somewhat misleading, as the community does not necessarily protect, but can choose to not help federal agencies with deportation. But the other claim that cities ‘defy federal law’ is false.

The Department of Justice does not mandate that local agencies assist with immigration ‘detainers.’ such cities are not blocking federal law enforcement, they are opting to not use their resources to assist.

“Congressman Marshall and Senator Moran have been fighting to secure our border. They have voted to crack down on liberal sanctuary cities and take federal money away from these havens for dangerous criminals.”

The first part of that statement is true. In 2017, Marshall voted in favor of the No Sanctuary For Criminals Act which prohibits states, counties, and cities from not complying or cooperating with federal immigration laws — or face losing grant money. This bill passed through the house but did not pass in the Senate. In 2016, the Senate introduced the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act that would prevent safe cities from receiving federal grant money. However, this bill never went up for a vote.

The second half of that statement is false. Multiple groups including right leaning and left leaning, agree that the majority of undocumented immigrants arrested or deported are not accused of or convicted of a violent offense. The U.S. House and Senate both have a new bill called the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act. The bills have only been introduced but if passed, federal grant funding for public works, economic and community development would no longer go to safe cities.