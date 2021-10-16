Facebook links won’t open in our articles? Here’s what to do

Earlier this year, Facebook discreetly implemented changes regarding opening links. When using the Facebook mobile app, users no longer have the option to open Facebook links, for example, in third-party browsers or external websites, including Four States Homepage.

Meaning that if you were to click on a link to a Facebook URL in a Four States Homepage article or other non-Facebook website through the Facebook mobile app, it would show an error message.

But there is a way around it. To open these links through the Facebook mobile app (on iPhone), long press on the link and then select ‘Open Link.’ This will open the link in your phone’s browser, such as Safari.

Otherwise, you can simply open the website that includes the link directly in your phone’s browser to bypass the problem. You can also use Facebook directly on your phone’s browser or on a laptop/desktop computer.

On Android, clicking on the link should automatically send you to your phone’s browser.

While the reason for this change is unknown, it is rumored that it’s related to Google phasing out third-party cookies for tracking web browsing.