Facebook ‘likes’ add up for Watered Gardens in $10K grant competition

Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission was one of ten finalists for a $10,000 grand prize from Hope Magazine.

Thanks to votes from supporters of the Joplin ministry, they ended up in first place when all the “likes” were added up. In fact, members of the mission didn’t even know they had won until they were contacted by KSN and KODE.

“We are thrilled to find out we were the winners of the 2019 Hope Award, explained Advancement Director Travis Hurley. “There was a major concerted effort on our part to let the community know, and we needed votes and the public responded in a fantastic way.”

Hurley says the money will go directly back into the operating fund for the mission.