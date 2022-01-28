(KSNF/KODE) — There’s a growing potential for winter weather to impact the Four State Region next week.

Meteorologists are eyeing late Tuesday into early Thursday next week for the storm system to move through the Joplin – Pittsburg areas.

There’s a lot still unknown, though.

Exact timing

Exact track of the storm system

Precipitation type (models hint at a mix of rain, snow, and ice, potentially)

Precipitation amounts

One possible model run for next week – this forecast WILL change.

The jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere is expected to bring us a colder air mass from the north, and confidence is growing more and more that moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will also be present with this next storm system.

But, again, a lot of questions remain with this system.

We encourage residents to keep a close eye on the changing forecast, have back-up plans for any activities next week during this time frame just in case, and remain calm as we continue to iron out this forecast.

