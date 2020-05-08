EYE IN THE SKY: B-2 Bomber to fly over Joplin Friday night

JOPLIN, Mo (KSNF/KODE) — Keep your eye on the sky around 6:30pm Friday night.

The 131st Bomb Wing will perform a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber flyover to honor and thank all of the Missouri healthcare professionals, first responders, military members, essential personnel and volunteers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

LOOK UP AT 6:39 PM FRIDAY IN JOPLIN.

The flight path will be southeast of the city to northwest of the city.

Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jeff City, and Springfield are also included in the flyover.

The flight is part of a normal training mission, but as a salute to the men and women battling this pandemic.