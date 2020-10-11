Extension to a local trail makes it more desirable for local runners, walkers, cyclists

CARL JUNCTION, Mo — The Joplin Trails Coalition celebrated the extension of the Ruby Jack Trail Saturday morning in Carl Junction.

The trail now extends from Carthage to Carl Junction and is optimal for bikers, walkers and runners to easily travel between the areas.

Extending this trail was 18 months in the making as the organization had to wait for grant funding to come through.

The hope is this two mile extension will encourage even more four state residents to get out, get active and enjoy the great outdoors.

Braden Horst, President, Joplin Trails Coalition, says, “It’s just something for the community. I enjoy trails, I like riding my bicycle, trails are great for communities, it brings people into the area, it’s just a great asset to the area.”

The celebration continued on the trail in Oronogo with food trucks and live music.

Horst says they would like to extend the trail even further to the Missouri and Kansas State Line.