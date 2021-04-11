Expressions of the Soul put on at a local park

DIAMOND, Mo. — To one man, art was a way for him to express his emotions onto watercolor paper.

Now, The George Washington Carver National Monument is honoring that part of Carver’s legacy.

Park guides held their weekly educational event Sunday called “Expressions of the Soul” as part of the monument’s outdoor program.

Guides “Paint a Picture” of Carver’s journey as an artist, the people that taught him, and show how his creations were expressions of his soul.

Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide, says, “It’s another part of his story, apart of his story that’s not always thought about or talked about and not always remembered and it’s about who he was too.”

Admission to the event is free and each weekend, the outdoor program will cover a different topic.