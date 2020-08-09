Expression of the Soul has residents headed to Diamond

DIAMOND, Mo. — Local residents headed to Diamond this morning to hear the success of a famous man.

George Washington Carver National Monument hosted a presentation called “Expression Of The Soul.”

This event showcased Carver in a way that many people are not used to hearing about.

While he was known specifically for peanuts and the different uses of them, he was also an artist and won many awards in his lifetime.

This was a way for the community to come together and hear of Carver’s tremendous successes.

Ryan O’Connell, George Washington National Monument Employee, says, “I think it is because he is such renaissance man. He is not just a scientist, he is also a humanitarian. He did a lot of work trying to promote racial understanding.”

George Washington Carver National Monument will continue hosting outdoor events abiding by social distancing guidelines.

They also have many virtual events on Facebook coming up in the next few weeks.