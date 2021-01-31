Expo held to give upcoming brides interactions with vendors in the area

QUAPAW, Okla. — Local brides to-be visit Downstream Casino for the “Metro Weddings Bridal Expo” Sunday.

This opportunity gave brides and their families a one-on-one interaction with vendors in the Four State Area.

Categories ranged from invitations, catering, florists, bartending, photography, registry, and so much more.

Metropolitan weddings sponsored the event and handed out two awards to downstream casino resort —- “Couples Choice – Best Of 2020 For Accommodations and Health” and a separate award for “Merchants Choice for Best of 2020 for Accommodations”.

Greg Bolton, Executive Sous Chief, says, “It makes me feel great it makes me feel that people are following the protocols that they need to follow. They are getting out being safe, wearing their masks, getting their temps checked and still getting out and exploring and looking to see what’s out their for their special day.”

All the proceeds from the expo will go towards the Ronald McDonald house foundation.