Explosive making devices found in Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan.— On Monday, the Caney Police Department received information that the residence located at 108 N. Fawn contained possible explosives and explosive making materials.

The Department took precautionary measures by enlisting the assistance of the ATF, KHP Bomb Squad, and the Montgomery County SERT.

Authorities recommended all intersections in the area be blocked, citizens be evacuated, and the local schools be placed under a hard lock down.

During the initial sweep of the residence, officers identified explosive making devices and components. Officers also found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Seth Thomas, 47, and Toni Dean, 28, were both taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail. They are being held for numerous charges, which will later be identified when the investigation is complete.