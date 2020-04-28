Explosive Device found in Stolen Vehicle in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Deputies safely removed, and disposed of a bomb found in a car in Joplin.

Early afternoon Monday, Jasper County Deputies were called to 422 E. Fountain Rd in Joplin in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

After they arrived, deputies located a white Ford explorer with no license plates parked in the roadway. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from Wichita, Kansas.

During their search of the vehicle, deputies found a homemade explosive device inside. This prompted responding authorities to contact Springfield Fire Department’s bomb squad to remove and safely detonate the device.

The investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests as of now from this incident.