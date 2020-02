CHERRYVALE, Ks. — An un-exploded device causes a two block evacuation in Cherryvale this morning.

The police department says they got a call around 10:15 this morning that the device had been found in the downtown area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and a bomb unit were called in to clear the area.

Shortly after 2:00 this afternoon the scene was cleared and the un-exploded device was removed by the bomb unit.