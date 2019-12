WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at Beechcraft. It happened around 8 a.m. Friday near Central and Webb Road.

Several people in east Wichita contacted KSNW after they felt and heard the explosion. There is no word yet on injuries. KSNW has been in contact with area hospitals.

Webb Road is closed between Central and Kellogg.