Experts warn public to upgrade protection software after KNEO ransomware attack

“It was just erasing and messing up all our files and deleting stuff,” explained KNEO general manager Mark Taylor.

Not good news at any office.

At KNEO, it meant losing files to keep them on the air.

“Our guys were close and caught it pretty quickly, but it had already caused a lot of damage and this was something that looked like they had been looking at for a while, so this was a planned attack,” Taylor continued.

The ransomware attack was traced back to Russian hackers, something that often sinks a company for good.

So, it’s better to plan ahead than wonder if you’ll be at risk, according to John Motazedi with SNC2.

“Typically they use a 2048 bit key, which is a fancy way of saying that you’re never going to get it back,” said Motazedi.

Files can be in danger both at home and on the job, so he says it’s a good idea to make sure you have all the latest security updates.

“The tools, the devices, and the software we used three eyears ago to protect the business are no longer working,” Motazedi added. “We have new tools–new ways to stop these attacks.”

And if you have already been attacked, that’s no guarantee it won’t happen again.

“If you’ve been attacked, you are on the list to be attacked again,” Motazedi explained.