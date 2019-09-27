Experts show how drones can help in modern farming

Some people at the Webb City Farmer’s Market are finding out how drones can play an import role in modern farming.

They learned about the growing number of uses for the high tech “eye in the sky.” Drones can help decrease overhead costs and increase profit margins for small farms.

One expert believes it will be in a farmer’s best interest to eventually purchase one, if they haven’t already done so.

“Promotional videos for their operation, being able to share their location and sort of the overall farm layout with the people that they sell to,” explained Nahshon Bishop with Lincoln University. “And as things become more widely available, as technology and software are developed further, they’ll be more and more useful.”

Bishop adds drones can also be used to check the condition of crops and determine the most efficient use of irrigation.